Italy and UAE announce deal on artificial intelligence hub

Technology Technology Italy and UAE announce deal on artificial intelligence hub

Italy and UAE announce deal on artificial intelligence hub

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 May 2025 17:52:22 PKT

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to develop an artificial intelligence hub in Italy, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Friday.

Abu Dhabi-based AI group G42 has entered into a partnership with Italian company iGenius to build "the largest AI computing infrastructure in Europe", Urso's ministry said in a statement.

Urso, speaking at an event in Milan, said the deal was aimed at building a supercomputer, adding that there were "strong chances" that the AI hub would be developed in the southeastern Apulia region.