India approves HCL-Foxconn joint venture semiconductor unit

Technology Technology India approves HCL-Foxconn joint venture semiconductor unit

India approves HCL-Foxconn joint venture semiconductor unit

Follow on Published On: Wed, 14 May 2025 19:42:14 PKT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a new semiconductor unit, a joint venture between HCL Group and Foxconn (2317.TW), costing 37.06 billion rupees ($434.72 million) and to be located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, information minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.