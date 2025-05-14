Baidu prepares to launch driverless taxi in Europe

Technology Technology Baidu prepares to launch driverless taxi in Europe

Baidu also plans to launch Apollo Go in Turkey

Follow on Published On: Wed, 14 May 2025 10:00:48 PKT

(Reuters) - Chinese technology giant Baidu (9888.HK), opens new tab is preparing to test its driverless ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, in Europe for the first time, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Baidu has been in discussions with Switzerland's bus service-provider PostAuto to debut its robotaxi service in Switzerland, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Baidu also plans to launch Apollo Go in Turkey, the report said.

The company's robotaxi service Apollo Go operates in multiple Chinese cities, with the largest fleet of more than 400 vehicles in central China's Wuhan city.

Baidu, PostAuto and its parent company Swiss Post did not immediately respond to requests for comment.