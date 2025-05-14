Mysterious big black ring appears over US skies

'It's the devil blowing smoke rings from hell,' one Facebook user commented

(Web Desk) - A mysterious black smoke ring appeared in the skies over Kansas, sparking conspiracy theories that a portal to hell might have opened in the Midwest.

The bizarre sighting was captured by motorcyclist Frankie Camren as he rode down a quiet street Monday afternoon in Bonner Springs.

'I was out riding and heading down County Road 2 toward State Avenue when I noticed all the cars were moving slowly. I looked up and saw this big black ring in the sky,' Camren told DailyMail.com.

'Everyone else kept driving past it—even though they were clearly looking at it—so I pulled over and started recording a video. I had no idea what was going on or how it even happened; it just looked super cool.'

The object appeared to be a thick, black ring of smoke, slowly dissipating as Camren recorded the scene.

He share the video on Facebook, asking friends to weigh in on what the black ring could be.

'It's the devil blowing smoke rings from hell,' one Facebook user commented.

'Pretty sure that's the Wicked Witch of the West doing a donut,' another joked.

FOX Weather meteorologists analyzed Camren's video to determine a possible explanation for this anomaly.

They said the smoke ring was most likely the result of some type of explosion, similar to the way a mushroom cloud forms when rapidly rising air traps smoke in a circular formation because it is moving faster than the surrounding air.

For example, it could have been caused by fireworks, some type of industrial combustion process or the explosion of an electrical transformer.

Camren, who owns Kingdom Restoration of KC, told FOX Weather that some individuals in the nearby town of Tonganoxie had reported seeing similar, smaller rings the day before.

But exact source of the ring he saw on County Road 2 remains unknown.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time one of these rings has appeared in the sky.

They have been spotted all over the world and throughout the US.