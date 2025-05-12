UK takeover panel gives Qualcomm till May 27 to make a bid for Alphawave

The deadline to make an offer was previously extended to May 12

Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 15:36:25 PKT

(Reuters) - British semiconductor company Alphawave IP Group (AWE.L) on Monday said the UK takeover panel had extended the deadline for a takeover offer by U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM.O) to May 27.

The deadline to make an offer was previously extended to May 12, on Monday, Alphawave said both parties remained in talks and had consented to extend the deadline further.

Meanwhile, Chinese battery manufacturer CATL (300750.SZ) aims to raise at least HK$31.01 billion ($3.99 billion) in its Hong Kong listing, according to its prospectus filed on Monday, the largest listing globally so far in 2025.

The electric-vehicle battery maker is selling 117.9 million shares at a maximum offer price of HK$263 per share, according to filings lodged with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.