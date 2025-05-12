Flying car that turns into airplane in minutes nearly ready

Freedom of flight into the hands of everyday people

Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 07:37:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - A flying car that transforms into an airplane in minutes is nearly ready – and will soar above traffic at 120mph.

The production prototype for the AirCar has finally been revealed, two years after an early version featured on Amazon's The Grand Tour.

Watching the hi-tech motor take off and land during the Eurocrash episode, stunned host Jeremy Clarkson said: "Very rarely am I lost for words, but I'm lost for words."

Now AirCar has revealed what the production vehicle will look likely after debuting a more road-ready prototype.

"The AirCar fulfils a lifelong dream to bring the freedom of flight into the hands of everyday people," said AirCar boss Stefan Klein, of KleinVision.

"With the launch of our production prototype, we are one step closer to transforming how the world moves.

"Merging the road and the sky into a new dimension of personal mobility."

Test versions of the flying car have already clocked up more than 170 flight hours.

They've been spread across an impressive 500 take-offs and landings.

AirCar boasts that its flying vehicle can turn from a car to an aircraft "in less than two minutes".

During the Grand Tour episode, Clarkson noted that the car was capable of 120mph flight at an altitude of 8,000 feet.And AirCar now says that its motor has been upgraded with a new 280-horsepower engine.

"We're not just witnessing the future of transportation — we're engineering it," said AirCar co-founder Anton Zajac.

Klein first began working on flying car concepts in the 1980s, but his AirCar prototype didn't take flight until October 2020.

Since then, the AirCar has reportedly made hundreds of flights – including between different airports.

The Slovakian-made craft is said to have a range of 620 miles, and can reach heights of up to 15,000 feet.

It takes about two minutes to fully transform from a road car to a flying vehicle.

And it needs a run up of about 980 feet to take off, according to AirCar – that's bad news if you've got a short driveway.

The AirCar received certification as an aircraft in Slovakia in early 2022.

But it would need to pass local checks to be considered both road- and air-legal before drivers can actually use it properly.

AirCar has previously said that the car would cost somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million – that's about £375,000 to £750,000.

"AirCar is composed of several functional units," KleinVision explained.

"Its aerodynamic fuselage provides enough space for the passengers and, at the same time, contributes to better lift characteristics during the flight.

"Among advanced technologies are the retractable wings, folding tail surfaces, parachute deployment system, etc."

The current version of the vehicle can only take two passengers – and looks like a sports car.

Sadly it's unclear exactly when the high-flying motor will go on sale.