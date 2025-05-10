Four big Indian websites hacked

The websites hacked amid Pakistan-India conflict

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistani computer experts in an act of retaliation have disrupted four big Indian websites.

The Pakistani experts obtained data and pasted the Pakistani flag, targeting Indian online infrastructure under Operation Salar.

They said in their statement that Operation Salar is a warning, not an end, and that the action was taken in response to Indian cyber attacks, anti-Pakistan content, and the ongoing oppression of the Kashmiri people.

They said, “We are a peaceful nation, and we will not sit idle by if anyone challenges our integrity, sovereignty, or national dignity.”

The hashtag "Operation Salar" started trending on social media, paying tribute to Pakistani technology experts”.