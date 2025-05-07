US pushes nations facing tariffs to approve Musk's Starlink, Washington Post reports

Technology Technology US pushes nations facing tariffs to approve Musk's Starlink, Washington Post reports

US pushes nations facing tariffs to approve Musk's Starlink, Washington Post reports

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 23:57:24 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has pushed some nations facing tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump to approve Elon Musk's Starlink, the Washington Post reported, on Wednesday, citing State Department cables.

The cables show how U.S. embassies and the department pushed countries to clear hurdles for satellite companies, often mentioning Starlink by name, the Post reported.

The documents do not show that the Trump administration has demanded favors for Starlink in exchange for lower tariffs, the newspaper reported.

But they indicate that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has instructed officials to push for regulatory approvals for Musk's satellite firm, it reported.