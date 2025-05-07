Trimble beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong product demand

Technology Technology Trimble beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong product demand

Trimble beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong product demand

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 17:10:35 PKT

(Reuters) - Trimble beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, benefiting from robust demand for its navigation equipment and software services despite economic uncertainty.

The demand for Trimble's navigation, mapping, and geospatial services has remained strong amid a volatile economic environment, as these services cater to various industries, including agriculture, architecture, transportation and design.

Integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into its products has also boosted its appeal.

Recent sweeping import tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in April have contributed to global macroeconomic volatility, with the duties anticipated to increase the costs of consumer goods and potentially trigger a sharp reduction in spending.

"With current market uncertainties in mind, we are maintaining our full-year 2025 guidance," said Trimble CEO Rob Painter.

Trimble reported revenue of $840.6 million, compared with estimates of $810.9 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It forecast second-quarter revenue between $815 million and $845 million, while analysts expected $826.5 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 61 cents per share, beating estimates of a profit of 59 cents.

