X services partially restored in Pakistan

Technology Technology X services partially restored in Pakistan

This move came in the wake of increased tensions following India’s missile strikes

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 14:47:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The microblogging website X (formerly Twitter) has been partially restored in Pakistan, allowing users to access the platform without using a VPN.

This move came in the wake of increased tensions following India’s missile strikes on five different locations in Pakistan.

It is worth noting that the platform was blocked in February 2024 by the government amid rising political tensions and the spread of misinformation and sensitive content on social media. The official stance of the government at the time was that the ban was necessary for national security and to curb false information.

However, human rights activists, journalists, students, and various organizations criticised the ban as a violation of freedom of expression and called it unjust.

Several petitions were filed in courts against the ban, and international organizations also expressed concern over the restriction of internet freedom in Pakistan.

Now, more than a year later, on May 7, 2025, X has been restored in Pakistan, and users can now access the platform without a VPN.