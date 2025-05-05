Pakistani students win Turkiye aerospace, technology contest

Technology Technology Pakistani students win Turkiye aerospace, technology contest

Teknofest is Turkiye’s first and only aerospace and technology festival

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 May 2025 03:02:48 PKT

(Web Desk) - A group of Pakistani middle school students won first prize in the Social Innovation category at the Teknofest aerospace festival in Northern Cyprus (Turkiye) on Saturday.

Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges shared on Instagram that “Asma Fatima and Inaya Khan, along with their teacher Gohar Khursheed, met Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan to receive their first-place award at Teknofest 2025.”

Teknofest is Turkiye’s first and only aerospace and technology festival. It is organised with the help of many important organisations that support the country’s technological growth, according to its website.

Last year, the competition took place in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, hosting tech competitions spanning 41 categories, all aligned with the focal points of the future.

These competitions attracted applications from over 333,000 teams and more than 1 million individuals from all 81 Turkish provinces and 96 countries.

Their project ‘Emotion Detector Gadget for Quadriplegic’ won the Social Innovation competition for middle-school students.

“During the award ceremony, winners were announced among 268 finalist teams and 1,083 competitors from six countries, selected from over 47,000 applicants across 22 countries,” the competition’s website stated.

Last year, a Pakistani students team had won three bronze medals in the 54th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), held in Isfahan, Iran, from July 21 to 28.