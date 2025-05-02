Experts sound alarm about terrifying iPhone bug

The bug was first spotted by researchers at a cyber security firm

Published On: Fri, 02 May 2025 07:11:09 PKT

(Web Desk) - Experts have sounded the alarm about a dramatic bug in an Apple technology that could have compromised users.

The issue is found in the AirPlay technology that Apple devices can use to stream music to both Apple and other company’s speakers.

Apple has patched the bug in its latest updates for iPhones and other products. Users have been urged to install that their devices have received the latest update – at least 18.4 – to ensure they are protected against the problem.

But because the problem is also present in smart speakers, the update might take years to be fixed as manufacturers roll out their own fixes, the security experts who found it warned.

It might also have affected cars, the researchers said, through Apple’s CarPlay technology that allows phones to connect to their infotainment systems.

The vulnerability would exploit the AirPlay technology to take over devices, experts claimed.

The bug was first spotted by researchers at Oligo, a cyber security firm. They have been working with Apple on addressing the vulnerabilities before they were announced by the company this week.

The issue would allow for a range of different attacks, the researchers said. Cyber criminals may have been able to exploit the problems – as well as tie them together – to take over devices and spy on their users, for instance.