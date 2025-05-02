Ahsan Iqbal praises UAE's digital transformation

He visited the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) in Abu Dhabi

Published On: Fri, 02 May 2025 00:39:08 PKT

ABU DHABI (APP) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal commended the United Arab Emirates’ leadership for undertaking digital transformation in government departments.

He visited the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) in Abu Dhabi, where he met with Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of Department of Government Enablement. The meeting centered on learning from Abu Dhabi’s achievements in leveraging artificial intelligence and digital technologies to enhance governance and public service delivery.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal lauded DGE’s innovative platforms, such as TAMM. He expressed Pakistan’s interest in fostering cooperation with DGE to support ongoing public sector reforms under the Ministry of Planning’s “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, which aims to build a more efficient and citizen-centric governance model.

Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in digital governance, capacity-building, and AI-driven public services. The visit reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and the UAE to deepen institutional linkages and promote innovation in public sector development.