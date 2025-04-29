PayPal beats profit targets, maintains annual earnings forecast amid US trade uncertainty

(Reuters) - PayPal beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter earnings and stuck to its annual profit forecast on Tuesday, even at a time when US President Donald Trump's tariffs have fueled economic uncertainty.

The company's results show that consumers are continuing to spend despite worries that Trump's trade war could lead to a recession.

"PayPal had a great start to the year and our strategy is working. This is our fifth consecutive quarter of profitable growth," Chriss said.

Excluding one-time costs, PayPal earned $1.33 per share in the first quarter, topping analysts' expectations of $1.16, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

Revenue stood at $7.79 billion, missing estimates of $7.85 billion. Total payment volume (TPV) climbed 4%, while operating expenses fell 4%.

The company is focusing on expense management, as PayPal seeks to fund investments through savings from deploying automation and artificial intelligence.

PayPal sees annual adjusted profit between $4.95 and $5.10 per share.

The company said it was sticking to its previous guidance despite a strong start to the year because of "uncertainty in the global macro environment".

Shares of the company fell 1% before the open. They have fallen 24% this year.

BRANDED CHECKOUT IN FOCUS

In February, PayPal unveiled plans to accelerate branded checkout growth to between 8% and 10% by 2027.

PayPal is rolling out a new checkout experience and focusing on monetizing its Venmo app to accelerate branded growth.

In the first quarter, PayPal's branded checkout TPV grew 6% excluding leap day, compared with a 5% rise a year ago.

PayPal has also forged lucrative partnerships and introduced new products, including its Fastlane guest checkout feature, to shield its dominant position.

