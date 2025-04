UK's NCC Group explores strategic options for Escode business, including sale

Technology Technology UK's NCC Group explores strategic options for Escode business, including sale

UK's NCC Group explores strategic options for Escode business, including sale

Follow on Published On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 22:51:29 PKT

(Reuters) - NCC Group, a UK-based global cybersecurity specialist, said on Monday it is exploring various strategic options for its Escode business, including a possible sale.

The group comprises two distinct businesses — cyber security and Escode, which specializes in software escrow and verification services.