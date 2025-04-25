Meta cuts jobs at its Reality Labs division

The job cuts affect teams within Oculus Studios

Fri, 25 Apr 2025 09:01:56 PKT

(Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META.O) is laying off an unspecified number of employees from its Reality Labs division amid ongoing restructuring efforts, the company said.

The job cuts affect teams within Oculus Studios, Meta's in-house game development arm for Quest virtual reality headsets. Employees working on titles such as Supernatural, a VR fitness game, are among those impacted.

"These changes are meant to help Studios work more efficiently on future mixed reality experiences for our growing audience," a Meta spokesperson said.

Meta's global headcount stood at 74,067 as of December 31, 2024.

Reality Labs, which oversees the development and marketing of the Quest headset line, incurred a loss of $5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Despite this, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg remains optimistic about Meta's long-term commitment to augmented and virtual reality technologies.