Cryptocurrency firm Tether raises Juventus stake to over 10pc

Thu, 24 Apr 2025 19:57:03 PKT

ROME (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Tether said on Thursday it had further raised its stake in Italian Serie A soccer club Juventus to over 10%.

The world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency company first invested in February in Italy's most popular soccer club, which is controlled by the Agnelli family through their investment company Exor.

The statement said that the new shareholding represents 6.18% of voting rights in the club.

"The investment reflects Tether's long-term commitment to Juventus' future and its confidence in the club's intrinsic value and growth potential," it added.