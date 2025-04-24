Instagram still posing serious risks to children

Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 05:41:49 PKT

(Web Desk) - Young Instagram users could still face “serious risks” online despite new Teen Accounts introduced to boost safety, according to new research.

The findings, published by online child safety charity 5Rights Foundation, suggest the protections brought in by Instagram’s parent company Meta may not be working as intended.

Researchers said they were able to bypass age restrictions and sign up for Teen Accounts using fake birthdays.

Once signed up, they were exposed to sexualised content, hateful comments and recommendations to follow adult accounts.

The report comes just as Ofcom prepares to release its long-awaited children’s safety codes.

The rules will form part of the UK’s Online Safety Act, requiring social media platforms to demonstrate they are protecting under-18s.

Companies will have three months to show they have effective systems in place. These include stricter age verification, safer algorithms, and better moderation tools.

Teen Accounts were introduced by Instagram in September 2024 as a response to long-standing concerns about online harms.

The accounts aim to restrict contact from strangers and limit the content young people are exposed to.

Meta said: “The accounts provide built-in protections for teens limiting who’s contacting them, the content they can see, and the time spent on our apps.

“Teens in the UK have automatically been moved into these enhanced protections and under-16s need a parent’s permission to change them.”

Despite these assurances, the research shows that Instagram may still be failing to protect children from harmful online experiences.

The 5Rights team said their fake Teen Accounts were shown adult profiles to follow from the moment they signed up.

The report said the platform’s algorithm also pushed “sexualised imagery, harmful beauty ideals and other negative stereotypes”.

Posts were also recommended that included “significant amounts of hateful comments”.

This has raised further questions about how well Instagram is moderating content aimed at teenagers.

Baroness Beeban Kidron, founder of 5Rights Foundation, said: “This is not a teen environment.

“They are not checking age, they are recommending adults, they are putting them in commercial situations without letting them know and it’s deeply sexualised.”

The charity also raised concerns over the app’s addictive design and the way sponsored content is shown to young users without clear labelling.

The Online Safety Act, passed in 2023, places legal duties on platforms to reduce harm to children.

Ofcom’s upcoming safety codes are expected to be a major milestone in enforcing those obligations.

Campaigners have warned that companies like Meta must go further in verifying users’ ages and reducing the exposure of harmful content to minors.

As regulators gear up to enforce tighter rules, the latest research puts fresh pressure on Instagram to prove that its Teen Accounts are fit for purpose.