New super metal handles extreme temperatures

Technology Technology New super metal handles extreme temperatures

Metal alloys typically contain more than one element

Follow on Published On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 07:43:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - A research team at POSTECH (Pohang University of Science and Technology), led by Professor Hyoung Seop Kim from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, the Graduate Institute of Ferrous Technology, and the Department of Mechanical Engineering, has developed a groundbreaking alloy that retains both strength and ductility across a wide temperature range: from -196 °C to 600 °C.

Their findings, which hold significant promise for the aerospace and automotive industries, were published in the international journal Materials Research Letters.

Most commonly used metals are highly sensitive to temperature changes. For example, a metal doorknob can feel freezing in winter and scorching in summer. As a result, conventional metal materials are typically engineered to perform well only within a limited temperature range, making them unsuitable for environments with extreme or fluctuating temperatures.

To overcome this challenge, the POSTECH research team introduced the concept of the “Hyperadaptor” and developed a nickel-based high-entropy alloy (HEA)’ that embodies this idea.

Tensile properties and microstructure of a Ni-based high entropy alloy exhibiting temperature-insensitive mechanical behavior over a wide temperature range.

The newly developed HEA demonstrates nearly constant mechanical performance across a wide temperature range—from cryogenic conditions at -196°C (77 K) to high heat at 600°C (873 K). This remarkable stability is attributed to the presence of nanoscale L1₂ precipitates, which are uniformly distributed within the alloy. These fine particles act as reinforcements that inhibit deformation, while the alloy’s internal structure accommodates stress through consistent slip behavior, regardless of temperature.

This development holds significant promise for applications that involve sudden or extreme temperature changes, such as rocket or jet engines, automotive exhaust systems, power plant turbines, and pipelines. The alloy’s ability to maintain stable performance under such conditions can greatly enhance both safety and efficiency in these demanding environments.

“Our HEA breaks through the limitations of existing alloys and establishes a new class of temperature-insensitive materials,” said Professor Kim. “The Hyperadaptor concept represents a breakthrough in developing next-generation materials with consistent mechanical behavior even under extreme conditions.”