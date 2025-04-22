India's HCLTech misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees 2-5pc growth in FY26

Technology Technology India's HCLTech misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees 2-5pc growth in FY26

India's HCLTech misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees 2-5pc growth in FY26

Follow on Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 18:27:54 PKT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - HCLTech, India's third-largest software services provider, posted slightly lower-than-expected revenue for the January-to-March quarter, as global macroeconomic uncertainties hit demand.

India's $283 billion IT sector is staring at a slowdown as US President Donald Trump's tariff policy threatens to hurt growth in the world's largest economy.

HCLTech's consolidated revenue rose 6.1% to 302.46 billion rupees ($3.6 billion) in the fourth fiscal quarter. Analysts on average expected revenue of 302.75 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 2% to 5% for fiscal year 2026 which starts on April 1. The range is broader than the 3% to 5% growth expected by analysts.

HCLTech's quarterly net profit rose 8.1% to 43.07 billion rupees, compared with analysts' mean estimate of 43.56 billion rupees.

Deal wins for the quarter stood at $3 billion, compared with $2.1 billion a year ago.

Industry leader Tata Consultancy Services missed its quarterly earnings estimates and warned about clients delaying decision-making in discretionary projects. Larger peer Infosys has forecast flat to 3% revenue growth for fiscal year 2026.