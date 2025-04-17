India's Infosys misses fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Thu, 17 Apr 2025 16:30:59 PKT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Infosys on Thursday projected weak revenue growth for the fiscal year as ongoing softness in North America underscored tighter client budgets.

India's second-largest firm said it expects revenue for the fiscal 2026 to grow by 0%-3%, below analysts' expectations of a forecast of of 2-4%. Last year too, Infosys forecast downbeat revenue growth, which it upgraded during the year.