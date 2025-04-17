TikTok's US public policy chief to step down

Trump extended the deadline for the sale of the app for 75 days

(Reuters) - TikTok's U.S. public policy chief, Michael Beckerman, a key figure in its fight against a U.S. government ban, plans to leave his Washington-based role and transition to a global advisory position.

It was reported by The Information on Wednesday, citing a staff memo.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump extended the deadline for the sale of ByteDance's U.S. assets of the short video app for 75 days.