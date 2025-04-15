Japan competition watchdog issues cease and desist order to Google

'Google made smartphone makers prioritise its services'

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's competition watchdog issued a cease and desist order to Alphabet's (GOOGL.O), opens new tab Google on Tuesday for anticompetitive practices in the first such action against a U.S. tech giant.

Google made smartphone makers prioritise its services, the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said. The search giant must appoint a third party to monitor and report back to the watchdog.

Google expressed disappointment at the order and said it would work with the JFTC to ensure Android remains a competitive choice.