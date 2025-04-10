Fed should lead in financial technology space, Harker says

Thu, 10 Apr 2025

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker did not comment on the outlook for the economy or monetary policy in prepared remarks for a speech to a financial technology innovation conference on Thursday.

Harker instead argued that "given the Federal Reserve System's preeminence in matters of financial stability and security, it is a no-brainer that we should seek to become not just thought leaders but thought-and-practice leaders" in the financial technology space.