China says any TikTok deal has to comply with Chinese law

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 17:36:11 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Wednesday said that any deal for TikTok had to comply with Chinese law, reiterating an earlier stance when asked about US President Donald Trump's move to extend the deadline for the TikTok sale by 75 days.

Trump extended the deadline last week after sources said a deal to spin off the U.S. assets of TikTok was put on hold.

Asked about the deadline extension, China "opposes practices that ignore the laws of the market economy, plunder by force, and damage the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises," a spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry said according to a statement on its website.

"The specific business arrangements must comply with Chinese law, including the export of technology, which must be approved by the Chinese government."

The algorithm TikTok relies on for its operations is deemed core to ByteDance's overall operations but any export of the algorithm is subject to Chinese government approval, according to a law Beijing rolled out in 2020.