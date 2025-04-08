Starlink to operate in Pakistan by year-end, says IT minister

Technology Technology Starlink to operate in Pakistan by year-end, says IT minister

IT Minister Shaza Fatima says Starlink services in Pakistan will be available by Nov-Dec

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 17:35:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – State Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima says Starlink services in Pakistan will be available by November or December.

“The company will install infrastructure in Pakistan toward the end of the year after which it will provide services to consumers,” she told the National Assembly committee.

A meeting of National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT and Telcom was held.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority chairman briefed the participants in the session presided over by committee chairman Aminul Haq on latest developments.

PTA chairman retired Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman said the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board had given temporary licence to Starlink to operate in Pakistan. It would get permanent licence after fulfilling contractual obligations, he added.

Shaza Fatima said there was no obstacle to providing licence to Starlink. She said satellite internet was a new technology and several aspects had to be considered.

She said a consultant was hired for working on regulations, which would help the company get the permanent licence. Starlink would submit fresh application for permanent licence, she said.

She said a Chinese satellite internet company, Shanghai Space, had also applied for the licence. “We want to give a level playing field to space internet companies,” she added.