China's DeepRoute.ai to team up with Qualcomm to develop advanced driver assistance solutions
Technology
The solutions will cover lidar and vision-only systems
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese autonomous driving technology developer DeepRoute.ai said on Tuesday it will cooperate with Qualcomm to develop "cost-effective" advanced driver assistance solutions based on Snapdragon platforms.
The solutions will cover lidar and vision-only systems and support features including urban navigation on autopilot, highway navigation and automated parking, according to a company statement.
