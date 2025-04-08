China's DeepRoute.ai to team up with Qualcomm to develop advanced driver assistance solutions

Technology Technology China's DeepRoute.ai to team up with Qualcomm to develop advanced driver assistance solutions

The solutions will cover lidar and vision-only systems

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 09:53:11 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese autonomous driving technology developer DeepRoute.ai said on Tuesday it will cooperate with Qualcomm to develop "cost-effective" advanced driver assistance solutions based on Snapdragon platforms.

The solutions will cover lidar and vision-only systems and support features including urban navigation on autopilot, highway navigation and automated parking, according to a company statement.

Meanwhile, Broadcom (AVGO.O), opens new tab said on Monday it was launching a new share buyback program of up to $10 billion, set to run through the end of the year, sending its shares up nearly 3% in extended trading.

CEO Hock Tan said the move reflects confidence in Broadcom's semiconductor and infrastructure software franchises, particularly its position in artificial intelligence-related investments.