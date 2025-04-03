Musk to step back as partner of Trump's administration

He intends to wrap up his work in May

(Web Desk) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s time working in the federal government may come to an end soon.

Musk, who has been involved in the efforts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), said in a Fox News interview he intends to wrap up his work in May.

Musk was brought in as a “special government employee” to help oversee the work of DOGE — a commission created by President Donald Trump to slash federal spending and cut government jobs.

The operations of DOGE were given a 130-day timeframe, according to Axios. In his interview with Fox, Musk said that his work would at DOGE could be completed within the time frame and that the commission would be able to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion by then.

“I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion within that time frame,” he said.

As of April 1, the DOGE website claims it has saved $140 billion, though the website has posted information that was misleading and incorrect in the past, according to PBS.

President Donald Trump, an ally of Musk’s also suggested that Musk’s time in the federal government may be coming to a close.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump suggested that Musk would leave the White House at some point.

“He’s got a big company to run..... At some point he’s going to be going back,” Trump said. “He wants to. I’d keep him as long as I could keep him.”

Trump is reportedly also telling his inner circle, along with members of his cabinet, that Musk will be stepping back from his current role as a partner of his administration, according to a report from Politico.

During his time in Washington, Musk has been involved in reshaping the government, from crippling the United States Agency for International Development to terminating hundreds of commercial leases and contracts.