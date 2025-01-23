UK to investigate Apple and Google's mobile ecosystems

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain launched an investigation into Apple and Google's smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers on Thursday, its second use of recently bulked-up regulatory powers to scrutinise big tech companies.

CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said more competitive mobile ecosystems could foster innovation and new opportunities across a range of services that millions of people use, be they app stores, browsers, or operating systems.

"Better competition could also boost growth here in the UK," she said.

Nearly all smartphones sold in Britain run either Apple's iOS or Google's Android operating systems, and their respective app stores and browsers have either exclusive or leading positions on their platforms.

They could therefore exert considerable influence over content, services, and technological developments, the CMA said.

Apple said it believed in "thriving and dynamic markets where innovation can flourish", and its ecosystem supported hundreds of thousands of jobs in Britain.

"We face competition in every segment and jurisdiction where we operate, and our focus is always the trust of our users," the company said in a statement.

Google's senior director for competition Oliver Bethell said Android's openness has helped to expand choice, reduce prices, and democratise access to smartphones and apps.

"It's the only example of a successful and viable open-source mobile operating system," he said.

The British regulator said it would look at the extent of competition between the two companies, whether they were using their dominance to favour their own apps and services and whether they were forcing developers to sign up to unfair terms.

It is the second investigation by the CMA using its new powers to scrutinise big tech. Its first, announced earlier this month, was targeted at Google's search services.

The deadline for the investigation is 22 Oct. 2025.