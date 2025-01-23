Donaldson hasn't officially joined any bids for TikTok

MIAMI (AP) – Jimmy Donaldson — better known online as MrBeast — isn’t in the TikTok bidding race just yet, according to a representative for the YouTube star.

Donaldson stirred interest in a Jan. 13 post on X saying he’d “buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned.” The next day, Donaldson added, “Unironically I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off.”

That seemed all the more certain this week when Donaldson was named in reports related to an investor group looking to buy the TikTok’s U.S. operations in an all-cash offer, led by Recruiter.com Ventures founder and CEO Jesse Tinsley. A Monday post on X from Tinsley and a Tuesday announcement from Paul Hastings LLP, a law firm that says it’s advising the group, both identified MrBeast as being part of this effort.

But, contrary to Tuesday night reports, MrBeast spokesperson Matthew Hiltzik said Donaldson hasn’t officially joined any bids.

“Several buyers are holding ongoing discussions with Jimmy,” Hiltzik told The Associated Press Wednesday. “He has no exclusive agreements with any of them.”

Beyond the question of whether Donaldson will be involved, how successful this group’s offer will be has yet to be seen, and a dollar amount for its offer is still unknown. A representative for Tinsley declined to comment when asked for further details on Tuesday. The person also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday about why Donaldson was named by Tinsley as a participant.

