Meta's 'Community Notes' model will not apply to paid ads

Community Notes on Meta Platforms will be enabled for organic content

(Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta's (META.O), opens new tab "Community Notes", similar to that used on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, will not apply to paid ads when they arrive later this year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Community Notes on Meta Platforms will be enabled for organic content, a source said. Organic content are posts that Meta hasn't been paid to promote.

Aspects of the program remain subject to change, according to the Wall Street Journal that first reported the development, adding that brand and influencer organic posts might not be subject to Community Notes when they first go live.

"We are making the transition to Community Notes over the next couple of months in the United States and, as with any new product rollout, we'll continually evaluate and improve it over the course of the year," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

Any assertions about how the product will work aside from what we've already officially communicated are pure speculation, a Meta spokesperson said.

In Meta's biggest overhaul of its approach to managing political content, the company scrapped its U.S. fact-checking program last week and announced plans to a system of "Community Notes" ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The social media company will start phasing in "Community Notes" in the U.S. over the next couple of months and improve the model over the year.



