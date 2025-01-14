Volkswagen deliveries drop in tough year at home and in China

Technology Technology Volkswagen deliveries drop in tough year at home and in China

Volkswagen deliveries drop in tough year at home and in China

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 19:04:55 PKT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's unit sales fell 2.3% in 2024 to just over 9 million vehicles, the German automaker reported on Tuesday, as it struggles to cut costs at home and fight a price war in China, its biggest market.

The company's unit sales in Germany dipped 2.2%, while in China, it dropped 10% in what it described as a "fierce price war".

Still, battery-electric sales performed better in China, increasing 8% compared with a 3.4% drop globally.

Volkswagen had revised its 2024 deliveries forecast to around nine million in September because of challenges at its namesake brand, which launched a cost-cutting drive to boost profits amid rising competition and shrinking demand.

The Skoda and SEAT/CUPRA brands outperformed Volkswagen Passenger Cars, with growth of around 7% compared with a 1.4% drop at the namesake brand.

Volkswagen is releasing another 30 models this year across the group and said its order intake was up in Western Europe by around 88% year-on-year, driven by new models like the VW ID.7 Tourer, Audi Q6 e-tron, and Porsche Macan Electric.



