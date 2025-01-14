Volkswagen deliveries drop in tough year at home and in China
BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's unit sales fell 2.3% in 2024 to just over 9 million vehicles, the German automaker reported on Tuesday, as it struggles to cut costs at home and fight a price war in China, its biggest market.
The company's unit sales in Germany dipped 2.2%, while in China, it dropped 10% in what it described as a "fierce price war".
Still, battery-electric sales performed better in China, increasing 8% compared with a 3.4% drop globally.
Volkswagen had revised its 2024 deliveries forecast to around nine million in September because of challenges at its namesake brand, which launched a cost-cutting drive to boost profits amid rising competition and shrinking demand.
The Skoda and SEAT/CUPRA brands outperformed Volkswagen Passenger Cars, with growth of around 7% compared with a 1.4% drop at the namesake brand.
Volkswagen is releasing another 30 models this year across the group and said its order intake was up in Western Europe by around 88% year-on-year, driven by new models like the VW ID.7 Tourer, Audi Q6 e-tron, and Porsche Macan Electric.