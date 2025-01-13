Electric motorhome with kitchen, bedroom unveiled

The dining table and chairs are stow-able pieces

(Web Desk) – The ultimate camper where the walls expand to allow the interior to more than double in size has been unveiled at one of the world's biggest tech shows.

The expanding electric motorhome is the brainchild of AC Future, a small company based out of Irvine, California.

A year ago, at CES 2024, the concept was just CGI renderings.

At CES 2025, however, it is a fully built, multi-expanding prototype attempting to win over outdoorsmen and women with 400 square feet of luxury.

The AI-THd - which stands for the AI Transformer Home, Drivable - can "comfortably" accommodate five people, according to AC Future.

The company, whose first products are a three-strong series of transformative campers, hasn't broken down all the dimensions.

What we do know is that it starts out at a fairly spacious but still compact 190 square feet.

It is just six inches longer than a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 camper van - a popular option among campers or van-lifers.

That's before the walls at the back and sides slide out to make the interior 400square feet.

With the AI-THd, you would never have to fold away your dining table to pull out your bed - and vice versa - again.

The vessel boasts a full-size kitchen, a wet and dry separate bathroom, a living room and a master bedroom.

The dining table and chairs are stow-able pieces that aren't attached to the wall or floor - which even lends itself to some interior customisation.

Unlike other motorhomes, the driver's cockpit has a level floor with the rest of the living space - making it a natural extension of the home with a panoramic view.

The company has plans to fit 5-kW+ of rooftop solar panels, atmospheric water generation and internet connectivity to the vehicle.

When manufacturing eventually begins, the company plans to offer both electric and diesel options.

AC Future built the prototype in collaboration with California's Hydra Design Labs, but it's not clear who will handle the manufacturing moving forward.

The firm hopes to begin producing its first models by the end of 2026.

Although, a report by New Atlas noted that the AI-THd will not be the first to launch.

Similar-style but non-drivable 'Home' and 'Trailer' options are also in the works, and either of these is expected to hit the production line first.