Pakistan to hire consultant for framework on satellite-based internet

Pakistan has witnessed up to 40 percent drop in internet speeds

Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 07:36:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan will be hiring a consultant to finalise regulations regarding satellite-based Internet services in the country, its information technology (IT) ministry said on Monday.

The statement came after State Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja chaired a meeting in Islamabad to review progress on licensing of Starlink Services, owned by US billionaire Elon Musk, and regulatory frameworks for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Pakistan, a country of over 240 million, has witnessed up to 40 percent drop in Internet speeds in the last few months, according to the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP).

The drop came as the federal government last year moved to implement a nationwide firewall to block malicious content and protect government networks from cyberattacks, with IT associations saying the slowdowns have resulted in significant losses.

“During the meeting, it was decided that consultant hiring will be completed in a few weeks, for regulations,” the Pakistani IT ministry said.

“The minister emphasized the need for aligning Pakistan’s policies with global standards to unlock satellite technology’s full potential for national growth.”

Pakistan suffered a total of $1.62 billion losses due to Internet outages and social media shutdowns in 2024, according to a report by global Internet monitor Top10VPN.com, surpassing losses in war-torn countries like Sudan and Myanmar.

The report, released on Jan. 2, said Pakistan experienced 9,735 hours of Internet disruptions that affected 82.9 million users, with elections and protests cited as the primary causes.

The IT state minister last month confirmed that Pakistan was in talks with Musk’s Starlink to bring satellite Internet services to the country.

“Discussions [at Monday’s meeting] focused on expediting these processes to ensure a robust regulatory framework for LEO satellites, enhancing connectivity, and driving technological innovation,” the IT ministry added.

Pakistan also plans to enhance its Internet speeds and connectivity by linking up with the 2Africa submarine cable later this year, according to the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), which regulates Internet in the South Asian country.

2Africa, one of the world’s largest submarine cable systems, spans 45,000 kilometers and connects 46 locations across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, offering speeds of up to 180 Tbps.