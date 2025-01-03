Pakistani firm sets up AI-powered limb factory in Gaza

Technology Technology Pakistani firm sets up AI-powered limb factory in Gaza

The mobile factory is equipped with AI tools to design, produce prosthetic limbs

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 05:03:45 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - BIONIKS, a Karachi-based startup specializing in orthotics and prosthetics, has launched a mobile AI-powered limb factory in Gaza to provide customized prosthetic arms and legs to amputees in the conflict-stricken region, the company announced in its newsletter on Wednesday.

The company, established in 2016, announced the initiative as part of its commitment to creating an inclusive world by leveraging cutting-edge technology to transform lives.

The mobile factory is equipped with advanced artificial intelligence tools to design and produce prosthetic limbs, enabling on-site assistance in underserved areas.

“We believe technology has the power to transform lives,” BIONIKS said in a statement.

“By taking advanced prosthetic solutions directly to those in need, we aim to restore independence, mobility, and dignity to individuals affected by conflict and hardship.”

The initiative comes as Gaza grapples with a dire humanitarian crisis since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign in October 2023. BIONIKS said it hoped the factory would act as a lifeline for amputees by providing accessible and innovative solutions in regions where resources are limited.

BIONIKS gained international attention in 2021 when it provided a multi-grip bionic arm to four-year-old Mohammed Sideeq, making him the youngest recipient of such a prosthetic limb.

The startup’s co-founder, Anas Niaz, said designing the arm for a child so young was unprecedented.

“No one in the world has ever made a bionic arm for such a young age,” Niaz told Arab News in 2021. “We knew this was nearly impossible, but Mohammed had high hopes to get a bionic arm.”

The lightweight and durable arm allowed Sideeq to resume daily activities, including playing and buttoning his shirt, showcasing BIONIKS’ commitment to blending innovation with functionality.