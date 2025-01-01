Survey reveals video games not so bad as thought

Technology Technology Survey reveals video games not so bad as thought

It reveals 23pc of those who play games feel inspired to take up a sport in real life

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 01:25:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Video games sometimes face criticism for their potential negative effects on players, sparking heated debates about their influence on mental and social well-being.

Critics argue that excessive gaming can lead to addiction, impacting academic and professional performance, and even straining relationships.

Violent video games, in particular, are frequently blamed for desensitising players to aggression, fostering unhealthy behaviour, and reinforcing negative stereotypes.

Additionally, concerns about sedentary lifestyles and prolonged screen time contributing to physical health issues, like obesity and vision problems, further add to the stigma surrounding gaming.

However, a poll has found that they may not be so bad for you because they help people take up sports in real life.

Let’s explore what the survey revealed in more detail.

A survey of 2,000 individuals, ranging in age from three to 34, highlighted the influence of sports-based console games.

The findings revealed that 23% of those who play these games felt inspired to take up a sport in real life.

Interestingly, almost 90% of sports gamers said that they already participate in sports outside of their gaming experience, emphasising a deep connection between their digital hobbies and active lifestyles.

Additionally, 87% of respondents shared that playing these games increased their enthusiasm for attending live matches, with many expressing a newfound appreciation for the electric atmosphere of stadiums.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) credited sports video games with helping them gain a clearer understanding of the rules of their favourite sports.

This highlights how these games can serve as an engaging educational tool, breaking down complex gameplay mechanics in a way that enhances both enjoyment and knowledge.



When it comes to the most popular sports in video games, football, basketball and American football led the way.

The report found that simulation games such as EA FC were almost twice as popular as fantasy games.

These types of games were identified as the biggest catalyst for helping gamers take up active sports for the first time.