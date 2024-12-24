World's first flying taxi service to launch in Abu Dhabi

Technology Technology World's first flying taxi service to launch in Abu Dhabi

A collaboration with US-based Archer Aviation

Follow on Published On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 07:25:42 PKT

(Web Desk) - Abu Dhabi is aiming to become the world’s first city to launch flying taxis, having secured a deal to operate a service by late 2025.

A collaboration with US-based Archer Aviation will also see a fleet of electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufactured in the United Arab Emirates capital.

If successful, Archer’s Midnight craft will transport up to four passengers per vehicle between various ‘vertiports’ dotted around Abu Dhabi, cutting journey times by up to 80 per cent.

“Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60-90 minute commutes by car with 10-20 minute flights that are safe, sustainable, low-noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation,” a spokesperson for Archer told The Independent.

“Midnight has similar levels of safety to commercial airliners, while also being 100-times quieter than a helicopter at cruising altitudes.”

The concept of eVTOL vehicles as a legitimate form of transport was first popularised by Uber in 2016 during its Elevate conference. The hugely popular ride-hailing app envisioned a future where customers would be able to order flying taxis in the same way they order car rides.

More than 300 eVTOL startups have formed since then, raising close to $10 billion in funding between them. A recent report by research firm IDTechEx estimated that less than 5 per cent of these companies will still be around, however Archer Aviation was listed among the top three most valuable firms.

“First mover advantage for any of these players is vital, as more benefits will come next – income from early commercial flights will improve finances and attract additional funding,” the report stated.

Archer believes it can get this early jump by launching its first commercial operations in Abu Dhabi, shuttling customers between popular destinations. Archer’s Midnight eVTOL can carry passengers at speeds of up to 240 kph (150 mph), utilising the city’s unique topography to fly large parts of the journey over water.

Archer has already secured partnerships in the US, India, South Korea and Japan, however it is closest to launch in the UAE. This is partly thanks to the cross-industry collaboration facilitated by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.