Data portal to help Pakistan in key sectors

Data is more valuable than oil in today’s world: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal says data is more valuable than oil in today’s world.

“Data is more valuable than oil as its role in decision-making can significantly enhance productivity and drive economic and social progress,” the minister said at a symposium on Thursday.

In his keynote address at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Data for Development (D4D) Symposium, an initiative by UNFPA, in partnership with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in the first year of initiative with the support of the Government of the Netherlands, Iqbal applauded the initiative and remarked that data had evolved beyond a mere tool and become a cornerstone for development and transformative change.

He highlighted that despite its potential, Pakistan faces challenges in ensuring widespread internet access, particularly in the fields of education, health, and governance.

The minister referenced a United Nations report that revealed 68pc of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) rely on high-quality data. However, developing countries like Pakistan continue to struggle with data management and infrastructure, he added.

He also shared examples of how data had been effectively utilised in Pakistan, such as using satellite data to monitor glacial melt in Gilgit-Baltistan and implementing social protection initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) that successfully disbursed cash relief to over 2.7 million families based on data during the 2022 floods.

“We are embedding AI ethics to ensure transparency and fairness in algorithmic models,” he explained, highlighting the government's efforts to design systems that prioritise equity and inclusivity.

Dr Luay Shabaneh, UNFPA Country Representative, Pakistan said data collection must translate into actionable knowledge, particularly in sectors like education, nutrition, and maternal health.

He called for increased openness in data collection and sharing, and greater capacity for transforming raw data into quality insights.

Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel, Chairman SDPI Board of Governors who opened the symposium, commended the D4D initiative for strengthening government agencies’ capacities at both federal and provincial levels.

The project aims to foster a culture of evidence-based decision-making, enhance the national statistical system, and bolster data collection processes across public entities.

Ahsan Iqbal, along with others, launched Pakistan's first D4D Portal, designed to centralise critical data on demographics, health, gender, education, and beyond.