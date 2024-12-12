Meta finishes fixing 'technical issue' that caused widespread blackout

Social media users had reported an outage with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Updated On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 17:10:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - Meta said it is “99% of the way there” in solving an ongoing social media blackout with its apps.

On Wednesday at around 6pm, social media users across the world reported an outage with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The social media giant reported that a “technical issue” had left users unable to access its services.

DownDetector, a website that monitors social media outages, says the three cities hit worst by the outage were London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Other major cities hit hard by the blackout were Cardiff, Nottingham and Birmingham.

Thanks for bearing with us! We’re 99% of the way there – just doing some last checks. We apologize to those who’ve been affected by the outage.

By around 10pm on Wednesday, DownDetector UK said there had been 23,445 reports of Facebook outages, 11,466 Instagram outages and 18,646 on WhatsApp across Britain.

In an update issued at 10.26pm on X, Meta said the problem was now nearly resolved.

A spokesperson said: “Thanks for bearing with us! We’re 99% of the way there – just doing some last checks.

“We apologise to those who’ve been affected by the outage.”

Other parts of the world affected include Europe, Asia, South America and Australia, according to DownTracker.