Google announces 2024 top search trends in Pakistan
Technology
Cricket topped the search trends, with the ICC T20 World Cup capturing the nation’s attention.
(Web Desk) – Google has announced the top search trends in Pakistan for 2024, reflecting the online preferences of Pakistani Google users.
Cricket topped the search trends, with the ICC T20 World Cup capturing the nation’s attention. Questions about the PSL 2024 schedule and matches, along with queries about star players like Shoaib Malik and Sajid Khan, further highlighted Pakistanis' love for the sport.
Arshad Nadeem, who won Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medal in nearly three decades, also gained significant attention from Pakistani users.
In the media category, searches were made for celebrity figures like Sana Javed, Zoya Nasir, Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, and popular social media personalities Hareem Shah and Minahil Malik.
Pakistani drama popularity remained high, as evidenced by searches for shows like Ishq Murshid and Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum.
Bollywood movies like Animal, Dunki, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Stree 2 also drew significant attention, alongside the reality show Bigg Boss and the highly anticipated Mirzapur Season 3.
Moreover, food lovers searched for recipes like banana bread, creamy pasta, and local dishes such as malpura and tawa kaleji. Quick meals like garlic bread and egg noodles, along with seasonal drinks like peach iced tea, highlighted the nation's diverse tastes.
In the technology sector, searches for Gemini and Remaker AI showcased a growing interest in AI tools, while questions about the latest smartphones from Infinix, Redmi, Vivo, and Apple reflected consumers' desires for new models.
Farhan Qureshi, Google's Country Director for Pakistan, stated that this year’s 'Year in Search' report reflects a Pakistan that is deeply rooted in its traditions while eagerly embracing the possibilities of the digital age. Whether it's cricket, the kitchen, film, or the search bar, Pakistanis are using Google to explore their passions, connect with their culture, and shape their future.
He further added that artificial intelligence has played a significant role in reimagining what search can do, and Google is committed to enhancing its capabilities to help Pakistani web users better explore the world around them.
Below is the list of annual search trends on Google in Pakistan, categorized into six sections:
Cricket:
T20 World Cup
Pakistan vs England
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Australia
Pakistan vs India
PSL 2024 Schedule
Pakistan vs USA
India vs England
India vs South Africa
India vs England
Celebrities:
Abbas Attar
Etel Adnan
Arshad Nadeem
Sana Javed
Sajid Khan
Shoaib Malik
Hareem Shah
Minahil Malik
Zoya Nasir
Mukesh Ambani
Movies and Dramas:
Heeramandi
Animal
Mirzapur
Stree 2
Ishq Murshid
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Dunki
Bigg Boss 17
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum
How and What:
How to find polling stations?
How to make millions before grandma dies
How to buy a used car?
How to keep flowers fresh longer?
How to download YouTube videos on a computer?
How to earn without investment?
How to teach your four-year-old to share?
How to remove grass stains from jeans?
How to start exercising after a knee injury?
How to watch World Cup live?
Cooking Recipes:
Banana Bread Recipe
Malpura Recipe
Garlic Bread Recipe
Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Tawa Kaleji Recipe
Peach Iced Tea Recipe
Creamy Pasta Recipe
Pizza Recipe
Egg Noodles Recipe
Hash Browns Recipe
Technology:
ChatGPT Login
Bing Image Creator
Infinix Note 30
Vivo Y100
Gemini
Infinix Hot 50 Pro
Redmi 16 Pro Max
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Infinix Note 40
Remaker AI