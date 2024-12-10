Google announces 2024 top search trends in Pakistan

Cricket topped the search trends, with the ICC T20 World Cup capturing the nation’s attention.

(Web Desk) – Google has announced the top search trends in Pakistan for 2024, reflecting the online preferences of Pakistani Google users.

Cricket topped the search trends, with the ICC T20 World Cup capturing the nation’s attention. Questions about the PSL 2024 schedule and matches, along with queries about star players like Shoaib Malik and Sajid Khan, further highlighted Pakistanis' love for the sport.

Arshad Nadeem, who won Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medal in nearly three decades, also gained significant attention from Pakistani users.

In the media category, searches were made for celebrity figures like Sana Javed, Zoya Nasir, Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, and popular social media personalities Hareem Shah and Minahil Malik.

Pakistani drama popularity remained high, as evidenced by searches for shows like Ishq Murshid and Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum.

Bollywood movies like Animal, Dunki, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Stree 2 also drew significant attention, alongside the reality show Bigg Boss and the highly anticipated Mirzapur Season 3.

Moreover, food lovers searched for recipes like banana bread, creamy pasta, and local dishes such as malpura and tawa kaleji. Quick meals like garlic bread and egg noodles, along with seasonal drinks like peach iced tea, highlighted the nation's diverse tastes.

In the technology sector, searches for Gemini and Remaker AI showcased a growing interest in AI tools, while questions about the latest smartphones from Infinix, Redmi, Vivo, and Apple reflected consumers' desires for new models.

Farhan Qureshi, Google's Country Director for Pakistan, stated that this year’s 'Year in Search' report reflects a Pakistan that is deeply rooted in its traditions while eagerly embracing the possibilities of the digital age. Whether it's cricket, the kitchen, film, or the search bar, Pakistanis are using Google to explore their passions, connect with their culture, and shape their future.

He further added that artificial intelligence has played a significant role in reimagining what search can do, and Google is committed to enhancing its capabilities to help Pakistani web users better explore the world around them.

Below is the list of annual search trends on Google in Pakistan, categorized into six sections:

Cricket:

T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs England

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan vs India

PSL 2024 Schedule

Pakistan vs USA

India vs England

India vs South Africa

Celebrities:

Abbas Attar

Etel Adnan

Arshad Nadeem

Sana Javed

Sajid Khan

Shoaib Malik

Hareem Shah

Minahil Malik

Zoya Nasir

Mukesh Ambani

Movies and Dramas:

Heeramandi

Animal

Mirzapur

Stree 2

Ishq Murshid

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Dunki

Bigg Boss 17

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum

How and What:

How to find polling stations?

How to make millions before grandma dies

How to buy a used car?

How to keep flowers fresh longer?

How to download YouTube videos on a computer?

How to earn without investment?

How to teach your four-year-old to share?

How to remove grass stains from jeans?

How to start exercising after a knee injury?

How to watch World Cup live?

Cooking Recipes:

Banana Bread Recipe

Malpura Recipe

Garlic Bread Recipe

Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Tawa Kaleji Recipe

Peach Iced Tea Recipe

Creamy Pasta Recipe

Pizza Recipe

Egg Noodles Recipe

Hash Browns Recipe

Technology:

ChatGPT Login

Bing Image Creator

Infinix Note 30

Vivo Y100

Gemini

Infinix Hot 50 Pro

Redmi 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Infinix Note 40

Remaker AI