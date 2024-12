Google sues CFPB

Published On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 17:09:20 PKT

(Reuters) - Internet giant Google said Friday it was suing the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the agency's decision to order federal supervision of Google Pay, the company's payment arm.

"This is a clear case of government overreach involving Google Pay peer-to-peer payments, which never raised risks and is no longer provided in the US, and we are challenging it in court," Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said in a statement.