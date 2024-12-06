PICA amendments under review to address fake news, online misinformation: Shaza Fatima

Technology Technology PICA amendments under review to address fake news, online misinformation: Shaza Fatima

Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 09:52:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima informed the committee on Wednesday that the government will hold the long-awaited auction for the 5G spectrum in April 2025.

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was held under the Chairpersonship of Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan. Shaza Fatima, while briefing the Committee, reassured members that the government was actively addressing IT infrastructure issues.

She confirmed that amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) were under review to address concerns related to fake news and online misinformation, but clarified that these measures were not intended to restrict the internet itself.

In response to concerns about internet shutdowns, she said that the government does not intend to take such extreme measures. “The internet in Pakistan is functioning normally, and there are no plans to disrupt it unless necessary for national security,” she said. Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan expressed deep concern over the persistent disruptions of the internet.

NO POLICY OF SLOW INTERNET

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman has asserted that there was no government policy to intentionally slow down internet services in the country.

His remarks come amidst rising concerns from various sectors, particularly the IT industry, regarding perceived disruptions and the potential impact of a new licensing system.

PTA Chairman said that PTA plans to introduce the licensing process for VPN services starting January 1, 2025.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders from the IT and telecom sectors, including the Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) Sajjad Syed.

Sajjad Syed expressed concerns over the growing impact of internet slowdowns on the country’s IT industry, which relies heavily on a stable and fast internet connection. “The internet is the lifeblood of the IT sector in Pakistan, and any disruption is a serious matter,” he said.

He also highlighted the need for tighter regulations on VPN services to ensure data security and protect local businesses from reliance on unregulated foreign VPN providers.

The PTA Chairman, along with industry leaders, affirmed that they are committed to ensuring the continuity and growth of Pakistan’s digital economy. Efforts will be made to balance national security concerns with the need for a robust, secure, and fast Internet environment for businesses and consumers alike.

As the government moves forward with its telecom reforms, including the PN licensing process and 5G spectrum auction, all stakeholders will continue to collaborate to safeguard the future of Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

ONLINE SAFETY BIG CHALLENGE

Global Human Rights Policy Lead for Meta Miranda Sissions called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Thursday. Matters of mutual interest and related to digital safety were discussed in the meeting said a news release.

Meta Public Policy Head in Pakistan Dania Mukhtar was also present in the meeting.Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima said in today’s digital world, online threats are rapidly increasing, putting Internet users especially children and young people at greater risk.

Children are particularly vulnerable to online dangers, she added.

Shaza Fatima said online safety is a big challenge, adding “joint efforts are needed to cope with online threats. We must unite our efforts to combat online threats” she said.

Minister of State for IT said the present government is committed to enhancing the cybersecurity and improving the overall digital ecosystem across the country.

She said availability of quality content on social media platforms is utmost necessary.The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member International Coordination Imad Memon.