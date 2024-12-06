Scientists create battery that lasts 5,700 years

Diamond batteries offer a safe, sustainable way to provide continuous microwatt levels of power

(Web Desk) - The revolutionary energy source will make replacing batteries in some technology redundant, according to scientists at the University of Bristol and the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA).

Inside the diamond is a radioactive isotope, carbon-14, which can generate electricity as it decays.

As the isotope decays, it emits energy in the form of radiation - which is then bound by a diamond structure, the hardest material on Earth.

Carbon-14 has a half-life of 5,700 years - this is how long it could generate low levels of power for.

The battery operates similarly to solar panels, but instead of converting sunlight into electricity, it uses fast-moving electrons from radioactive decay.

“Diamond batteries offer a safe, sustainable way to provide continuous microwatt levels of power," said Sarah Clark, director of Tritium Fuel Cycle at UKAEA.

"They are an emerging technology that use a manufactured diamond to safely encase small amounts of carbon-14."

While it would be welcome to never have to charge your phone or laptop again, the applications for this new technology are slightly more advanced.

Professor Tom Scott, professor in materials at the University of Bristol, said the mega-battery could fuel space tech, security devices and even medical implants.

Diamond batteries will be useful in extreme environments like space, where it is not practical to replace conventional batteries.

The batteries could power active radio frequency (RF) tags used to identify and track spacecraft or payloads like satellites for decades at a time.

Bio-compatible diamond batteries can be used in ocular implants, hearing aids, and pacemakers, according to Scott and his team.

Doing so could reduce the the need for replacements.

"We’re excited to be able to explore all of these possibilities, working with partners in industry and research, over the next few years,” he added.