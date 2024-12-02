US forces to get combat robots to advance operational capability

(Web Desk) - KNDS France Robotics announced a contract to deliver 10 NERVA-LG robotic systems to the US Special Forces, describing the order as an example of its ability to meet the specialized needs of military units.

In recent years, KNDS’s robotics division, through Nexter Robotics, has broadened its range to include advanced unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) designed for various military and security missions.

The NERVA-LG is a lightweight, durable, and versatile robotic system designed for military operations. Equipped with four cameras and a microphone, it gathers intelligence over distances of up to 1,000 meters in open areas and 300 meters in urban settings.

The system is fitted with advanced imaging and sensor technology to detect threats like IEDs and CBRN hazards, all while maintaining a discreet profile. Its compact size and low thermal signature allow it to operate unnoticed, making it ideal for covert missions focused on stealth and intelligence gathering.

The robot’s ability to carry various payloads, such as cameras or detection devices, enhances its versatility, making it a valuable asset for Special Forces in high-risk environments.

As the company further explains, the NERVA-LG’s adaptability is showcased through over 20 available “mission kits,” enabling it to handle tasks like CBRN detection, IED management, victim assistance, and close combat support. KNDS also added that its semi-autonomous features minimize the need for manual operation, helping personnel focus on critical mission

As unmanned systems become increasingly integrated into military operations, Nexter Robotics is also looking to position itself and further expand its offerings.

First introduced at the Eurosatory 2012 exhibition, the NERVA-LG has been deployed by various organizations worldwide. Since 2017, it has been used by the US Navy SEALs and elite units like France’s GIGN, the Canadian Armed Forces, and Shanghai’s emergency services.