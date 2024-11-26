US army gets world's first spy jet with 7,600-mile range, 18-hour endurance

(Web Desk) - The Global 6500 will significantly bolster the Army’s aerial deep-sensing capabilities, which are crucial in modernizing US military intelligence.

Bombardier Defense has successfully delivered the first Global 6500 aircraft to the US Army, enhancing the service’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program.

With its advanced performance capabilities, the Global 6500 will significantly bolster the Army’s aerial deep-sensing capabilities, representing a crucial step forward in modernizing US military intelligence.

The delivery event, which included US Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS), officials from the State of Kansas, and leaders from the US Army, marked the launch of the next phase for this innovative intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) solution.

Fixed-wing platforms such as the Global 6500 aircraft are emerging as significant assets for aerial ISR missions.

These aircraft are designed to fly faster, longer, and at higher altitudes than traditional airborne sensor platforms, potentially enhancing mission effectiveness.

The Global 6500 offers key features for military operations, including improved reliability and extended operational reach.

It boasts a maximum endurance of up to 18 hours and can operate for up to 750 flight hours between maintenance checks.

The aircraft is part of the Global family, noted for its high dispatch reliability rate of 99.83%. This makes it a formidable option for tasks requiring deep sensing capabilities.

The Global 6500 also introduces several technological advancements. It features the industry’s first-ever 4K-enabled cabin, advanced in-flight connectivity, and a user-friendly cabin management system.

This combination aims to provide a high-definition entertainment experience during flights. Regarding cockpit technology, the Global 6500 is recognized for its innovative combined vision system, which uniquely integrates enhanced and synthetic vision in a single interface.

This system reduces crew workload while enhancing situational awareness, particularly in challenging weather conditions.

The Global 6500 aircraft features a cabin management system with a fiber optic backbone for enhanced speed and reliability.

Its user-friendly design allows for easy connectivity to various devices, ensuring that passengers remain productive and connected during their flights. The centralized media bay also provides ample storage space for personal electronic devices.

The Global 6500, equipped with Bombardier’s Ka-band technology, offers what is reported to be the fastest internet connectivity in aviation, operating up to 35 times faster than conventional systems that rely on older satellite technologies.

With a range of 6,600 nautical miles (7,600 miles), the Global 6500 can nonstop connect major cities like Hong Kong with London or Toluca with Madrid, enhancing travel efficiency.

The aircraft is powered by the new Rolls-Royce Pearl engine, designed specifically for the Global 6500. This engine enables it to reach top speeds of M 0.90.

“Bombardier Defense is honored to support the US Army with the delivery of the first Global 6500 aircraft, a high-performance platform that possesses the speed, endurance-at-range and altitude capabilities to support deep-sensing for the Army of tomorrow,” Steve Patrick, Vice President of Bombardier Defense, said.

“This best-in-class jet is the future-proofed solution to provide the U.S. Army with the capabilities needed to face current and future threats.”

“We are proud of the partnership with Bombardier Defense and the mission-focused professionals in the State of Kansas. We remain excited about the opportunities we can unlock by pairing the performance, versatility, and reliability of the Global 6500 with modern payloads aligned to priority intelligence requirements,” Andrew Evans, Director of HQDA G-2 ISR Task Force, said.