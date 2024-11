Intel expects reduced US grant after winning defense contract

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 23:28:14 PKT

(Reuters) - Intel expects a reduction from the $8.5 billion preliminary US subsidies planned for the chipmaker to adjust for a $3 billion deal with the Pentagon, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The sources said Intel was likely to lose less funding than had been reported in the media on Sunday and its shares rose 3% by midday.

The $8.5 billion in direct grants were part of a larger package of loan guarantees, tax incentives and other measures announced in March.

Reuters could not learn the likely amount of Intel's final direct grant funding, but one of the sources said the amount was likely to be greater than $7.5 billion.

Intel in September won a $3 billion contract with the US Department of Defense. Funding for the Pentagon contract ended up coming from the $39 billion that U.S. lawmakers allocated for chip subsidies rather than the Pentagon's budget, which led to a reduction in Intel's direct grant award, the person said.

One of the sources said the grant reduction was not connected to Intel's broader struggles this year. Margins have narrowed and the chipmaker has laid off thousands of employees.

A US Department of Commerce spokesman declined to comment on Intel's award, which is not yet final.

This spring U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said it was awarding Intel nearly $20 billion in grants and loans, supercharging the company's domestic semiconductor chip output and marking the government's largest outlay to subsidize leading-edge chip production.

The U.S. announced a preliminary agreement for $8.5 billion in grants and up to $11 billion in loans for Intel in Arizona in March, with some of the funding to be used to build two new factories and modernize an existing one.

The outlay is part of the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, a bid to boost domestic semiconductor output with $52.7 billion in funding, including $39 billion in subsidies for semiconductor production and $11 billion for research and development.

In September, Intel also won $3 billion in funding from the US Defense Department to help the Pentagon build a secure US supply chain for chips. Congress in March decided that funding would come from the same pool as $39 billion in CHIPS Act grants. Politico reported that some lawmakers objected to that move because Intel was seen as the most likely recipient of funding for the classified project.