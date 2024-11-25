China welcomes Nvidia's continued presence, pledges better environment for foreign firms

Technology Technology China welcomes Nvidia's continued presence, pledges better environment for foreign firms

China welcomes Nvidia's continued presence, pledges better environment for foreign firms

Follow on Published On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 18:20:42 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China welcomes the presence of Nvidia and aims to build a better business environment for foreign firms, its vice commerce minister told an executive of the US chip maker at a meeting in Beijing on Monday.

Wang Shouwen's meeting with Nvidia's Jay Puri comes as the Biden administration is set to unveil new export restrictions on China, aiming to further limit Chinese businesses' access to semiconductors.

China's commerce ministry is willing to strengthen communication with the US to return economic and trade relations between the two countries to "the right track," the commerce ministry quoted Wang as saying.