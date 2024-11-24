Former BP boss Looney to chair US data company Prometheus Hyperscale

Sun, 24 Nov 2024 23:19:09 PKT

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Oil major BP's former CEO Bernard Looney is set to chair Prometheus Hyperscale, the US-based data company said on Sunday.

Looney, who resigned in 2023 after four years in the British energy giant's top job for failing to fully disclose details of past personal relationships with colleagues, will provide strategic guidance on the development of the data-driven company's growth plans, Prometheus Hyperscale said in a statement.

In his new role, Looney will also assist with tasks including work on the company's flagship $10 billion data center in Evanston, Wyoming, Prometheus Hyperscale said.

"I'm wishing BP well, and of course for me I'm thinking about the next 32 years of my career, and I can't think of anything more exciting, more challenging to do than get stuck into this space," Looney was quoted as telling the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday.