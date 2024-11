TikTok CEO sought Musk's input ahead of Trump administration

Technology Technology TikTok CEO sought Musk's input ahead of Trump administration

TikTok CEO sought Musk's input ahead of Trump administration

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 21:12:15 PKT

(Reuters) - ByteDance-owned TikTok has sought input on US matters from Elon Musk, a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the matter.