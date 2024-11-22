Pakistan's first remote control robot 'Haider Karrar' introduced

Updated On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 10:34:27 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s first domestically developed remote control robot 'Haider Karrar’ has been introduced.

At the ongoing defense exhibition at the Karachi Expo Center, the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) has showcased a domestically developed robot, 'Haider Karrar'.

Resembling a small-sized combat tank, the robot is equipped with a deadly 7.62mm gun.

This hybrid technology robot can be remotely deployed from a ground station to target objectives up to 8 kilometers away.

The Haider Karrar robot has the capacity to carry 300 to 500 rounds of ammunition simultaneously.

According to Rizwan Haider, Head of Department at NRTC, this robot is designed for modern warfare and tailored to meet military needs, with its development taking into account Pakistan's field environments.

After the efforts of over 20 engineers, the robot has evolved into a sophisticated piece of technology.

